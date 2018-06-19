Yinglings establish Marshall University scholarships in honor of parents

Kevin W. Yingling, R.Ph., M.D., is a 1985 graduate of the Marshall University [jcesom.marshall.edu]Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, former chair of the department of internal medicine, founding dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy and a practicing physician with Marshall Health. He is also the current chair of the Cabell Huntington Hospital board of directors. Mary Alice Nash Yingling, M.A., is a lifelong Cabell County resident and a 1981 graduate of Marshall University with a Master of Arts in Speech and Language Pathology.

The couple has made a gift that established two endowed scholarship funds honoring each of their parents. The N.A. “Buzz” Nash Jr. and Norma Nash Scholarship is designated for an entering first-year medical student with financial need. First preference will be given to students from Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Logan or Lincoln counties in West Virginia. Second preference will be given to students from West Virginia.

The D. Joanne and F. Gordon Yingling Scholarship is designated for an entering first-year pharmacy student with financial need. First preference will be given to students from Cabell County, West Virginia. Second preference will be given to students from West Virginia. Both awards are renewable pending normal academic progress.

“Kevin and I have both been blessed with loving parents who have worked tirelessly to support and nurture their families,” said Mary Alice Nash Yingling. “It is a joy for us to name scholarships in their honor and to encourage the success of health sciences students. Marshall University; our home state of West Virginia; and the endeavor to provide quality education, healthcare and public service are firmly rooted in our lives and that of our extended family. We thank God for planting us in this institution, this region and this heritage.”





For more information or to support the schools, contact Linda S. Holmes at 304-691-1711 at the school of medicine or Megan Russell at 304-696-6009 at the school of pharmacy.