Marshall School of Medicine names Ibrahim Shahoub, M.D., June Fellow of the Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ibrahim Shahoub, M.D., has been selected as the June Fellow of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Shahoub is completing the final year of the two-year pulmonary fellowship program.

“It is not often you have residents asking for their schedule to be changed so they can work with a certain fellow,” Wehner said. “We have multiple accounts of internal medicine residents, as well as medical students, asking for specific ICU months so they can be taught by Dr. Shahoub.”

Internal medicine resident physician Rahoma Saad, M.D. wrote in his nomination of Shahoub, “I remember one day he spent a lot of time teaching me about mechanical ventilation (MV) and it was late and I was apologizing to him that it was late for him and he should be with his family. In his reply to me, he stated that at the end of the day it is not about how much work we did or how many patients he saw, it is about how much knowledge is passed to the next generation, generations like mine.”

Pulmonary fellowship program director Nancy Munn, M.D., echoed the praise.

"Dr. Shahoub is an exceptional clinician who provides excellent clinical care for his patients. He is very hard working, professional and has been a great fellow,” Munn said. “He is one of the best fellows that we have ever had in our training program and is certainly deserving of the honor.”

Pulmonary fellowship, the study of chronic lung disease, is completed after three years of internal medicine residency. Prior to fellowship, Shahoub completed medical school at the University of Tripoli and the Marshall University School of Medicine internal medicine residency program. In July, Shahoub will continue his training by completing a critical care fellowship at the University of Kentucky.

As part of his recognition as the June Fellow of the Month, he received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.

Photo caption: Ibrahim Shahoub, M.D. (right), June Fellow of the Month at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is pictured with pulmonary fellowship program director Nancy Munn, M.D.