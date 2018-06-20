HART's "Shrek the Musical" Continues at Amphitheater

Huntington Area Regional Theater and Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District proudly present “Shrek the Musical” and the premiere show of HART Jr., our children’s Preshow, “Disney’s The Lion King KIDs”!

Presented Friday, Saturday, Sunday, June 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 29th, 30th, July 1st, 6th, 7th and 8th at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. "Disney's Lion King KIDS" Pre-Show at 7:30 p.m. "Shrek the Musical" at 8:30 p.m.

Two early shows have been added on Thursday, June 21 and Thursday June 28. For these early Thursday shows, gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with "Shrek the Musical" starting at 7:00 p.m. with no Pre-Show. These early shows are a great opportunity to experience Shrek in the Ritter Park Amphitheater and still get the kids to bed at a reasonable hour!

Based on the 2001 Dreamworks Animated film, “Shrek the Musical” tells the story of everyone’s favorite green Ogre, the lovable and hilarious Donkey, and their misfit band of fairy tale creatures as they go on an adventure to rescue the mysterious Princess Fiona. Featuring new great songs and lots of laughs, “Shrek the Musical” is sure to be a good time for young and old alike!

Tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for Children/Seniors, and $10 for Groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased at the GHPRD Office in Heritage Station, online at https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/harts-shrek-the-musical or at the gate the night of the show.

Please call 304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.