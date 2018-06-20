President Trump signs Rep. Jenkins’ legislation to name Huntington VA Medical Center after WWII hero

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that President Trump has signed his legislation to rename the Huntington VA Medical Center for West Virginia World War II Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams.

The full name of the hospital is now the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. The bill was signed into law on Friday, June 15.

“Woody Williams has dedicated his life to protecting our nation, serving our veterans, and honoring the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Renaming the Huntington VA Medical Center to honor his service is a fitting tribute for all he has done for our veterans and their families. I would like to thank President Trump for signing this important bill into law and joining us in recognizing a true American hero,” Rep. Jenkins said.