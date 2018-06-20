Huntington Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Ammunition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - A Huntington man pled guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Landrius Tyree Boose, 34, entered his guilty plea to possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“A defendant like Boose would often be prosecuted in state court,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “However, as part of Project Huntington, defendants like Boose are being prosecuted federally because the federal system has stiffer penalties for gun crimes. We are working closely with the Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review drug and gun cases to determine the best venue for prosecution.”

On March 22, 2018, a Huntington Police Officer on patrol observed a Honda Accord with an expired registration sticker. The officer activated his emergency lights and began pursuing the vehicle. Boose, the driver of the Honda, admitted that he attempted to flee from the officer by speeding through a residential area of Huntington and crossing several busy intersections while not yielding or stopping for oncoming traffic. Boose further admitted that he eventually stopped at a parking lot, exited the car, and fled on foot.

Law enforcement soon apprehended Boose, and he admitted that he was carrying a backpack with a box of .45 caliber bullets. Boose additionally admitted that he had a set of digital scales and $380 cash in his pockets. Boose was prohibited from possessing ammunition under federal law because of a 2009 felony drug conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court.

Boose faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on September 18, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Clint Carte is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.