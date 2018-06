Huntington City Council Sets Agenda for Monday

Due to the short agenda, the work session will be at 7 p.m.

Huntington City Council has announced its agenda for the Monday, June 25 meeting at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

June 25, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING THE “RULES FOR THE TRANSACTION OF BUSINESS BY THE HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL” BY PROVIDING FOR A NUMBERING SYSTEM FOR AL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE HARRIS RIVERFRONT SKATE PARK, PHASE II PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG), HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (HOME), THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (ESG) PROGRAMS AND THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD) (postponed from 6/11/18 agenda)

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ASSURED NL INSURANCE SERVICES, INC. D/B/A RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES COMPANY FOR THIRD PARTY WORKERS’ COMPENSATION ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A RETAINING WALL ON FOSTER ROAD

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH ONE (1) NEW FIRE TRUCK APPARATUS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

11. Good & Welfare