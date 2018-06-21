Most read
Huntington Offering Amnesty on Overdue Citations
Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 23:34 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Beginning on July 1, those with an officer-written citation from 2012 or prior can have the citation dismissed by paying a $50 fine. Those with compliance citations can pay a $100 fine to have the citation dismissed. The amnesty period will end on Oct. 1.
The Municipal Court Clerk’s Office will accept cash, credit card or money order payments at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St. Credit card payments also can be made over the phone by calling 304-696-5920.
If you have an outstanding city citation and have questions about your eligibility for the amnesty program, call Municipal Court Clerk Teresa Ferguson-Crossan at the above number or email tfergusoncrossan@cityofhuntington.com.