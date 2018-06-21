Huntington Offering Amnesty on Overdue Citations

The City of Huntington will offer an amnesty period that includes reduced fines for those with outstanding officer-written citations or compliance (property) citations from 2012 or prior.

Beginning on July 1, those with an officer-written citation from 2012 or prior can have the citation dismissed by paying a $50 fine. Those with compliance citations can pay a $100 fine to have the citation dismissed. The amnesty period will end on Oct. 1.

The Municipal Court Clerk’s Office will accept cash, credit card or money order payments at the Huntington Police Department, 675 10th St. Credit card payments also can be made over the phone by calling 304-696-5920.

If you have an outstanding city citation and have questions about your eligibility for the amnesty program, call Municipal Court Clerk Teresa Ferguson-Crossan at the above number or email tfergusoncrossan@cityofhuntington.com.