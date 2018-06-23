Miss West Virginia 2018 Competition June 18-20 in Morgantown

Next weekend twenty local representatives will be competing for the title of Miss West Virginia 2018. The Scholarship Preliminary Pageant will be held at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, West Virginia on Thursday, June 28th and Friday, June 29th, 2018 at 7:30pm.

The Final Competition and crowning night of Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2018 will be held on Saturday, June 30th at 7:30pm.

Contestants competing for these titles are the state’s most exceptional leaders of ages 17-25. Miss West Virginia 2018 will represent West Virginia at the Miss America Scholarship Pageant held on September 9th, LIVE on ABC.

Along with the preliminary and final competition, thirteen of West Virginia’s local representatives will be competing for the title of Miss West Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2018. Each of these contestants are between ages 13-17. The winner of the Outstanding Teen state title will represent West Virginia at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant, held in August 2018 in Orlando.

These Miss and Teen contestants have been awarded local titles from pageants held across the state.

The pageant will also feature our current state titleholders: Tamia Hardy, Miss West Virginia 2017 and Sabrina Harrison, Miss West Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2017, and Miss West Virginia 2008, Kayla Lynam Garcia, as Mistress of Ceremonies.

In total, the Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia’s Outstanding Teen Pageant will give away $25,000 in scholarship dollars, $40,000 in in-kind scholarships, and $10,000 in prizes.

Contestant headshots, ticket sales, and more information on the current Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia’s Outstanding Teen can be found at misswestvirginia.org.

Ticket prices listed below…

General Admission

Preliminary Nights (June 28-29) $55

Final Night (June 30) $65

Student (High School and Younger)

Preliminary Nights (June 28-29) $40

Final Night (June 30) $55

Senior Citizens (65 and Over)

Preliminary Nights (June 28-29) $40

Final Night (June 30) $55