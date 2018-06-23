MU Graduation list for May 2018 available

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The names of more than 1,500 students who were awarded degrees from Marshall University May 5 are listed on the university's website.

The name, hometown and home county, along with the degree earned and honor (if applicable), are listed for graduates from West Virginia. For those from other states, the name, hometown, state, degree and honor (if applicable) are listed.

The listing contains 1,592 names. Students who requested that their names not be published are not included in the listing.

The graduation list is available at www.marshall.edu/ucomm/graduates-for-may-2018/.





