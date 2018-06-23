School of Pharmacy receives grant money from Walgreens for diversity initiatives

he Marshall University School of Pharmacy has received a $12,000 grant from Walgreens to support diversity outreach and inclusion initiatives.

“We are grateful to Walgreens for its support of our program and, in particular, for funding initiatives that enhance our educational environment,” said Gayle A. Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the school of pharmacy. “Fostering diversity and inclusion is essential to providing students with experiences that help them understand, appreciate and embrace the differences in their patients.“

The grant is part of Walgreens’ national effort to support increasing diversity among professional student programs.

“The Walgreens award is very important in supporting our mission of creating a diverse environment for our students,“ said Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., assistant dean for diversity at the schools of pharmacy and medicine. “The school of pharmacy consistently engages in seeking new ways to embrace diversity and to address the health care needs of West Virginia. This competitive gift will continue to support our Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, diversity scholarships, diversity programs and inclusion curriculum efforts.”

Marshall’s diversity initiatives include a four-week residential immersion program for high school students that introduces them to health care careers including pharmacy. The Health Care Pipeline Initiative, also supported through the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, offers a variety of hands-on activities and classes geared toward showcasing health care opportunities. Other programs supported by the Walgreens grant include an annual geriatric symposium and a multi-institution diversity conference.

Photo: Local district representative for Walgreens Dr. Tim DeRose (center) presents a $12,000 gift to Marshall University School of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Gayle Brazeau (right), which will aid diversity initiatives at the school. Also pictured is School of Pharmacy Associate Dean Dr. Eric Blough (left).