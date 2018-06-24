Most read
Bare Arms, Bombshells Restaurant Open near Huntington IMAGES
Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 01:05
Located at the old Skybox Sports Bar, the range offers classes for concealed carry, female shooting skills, private instruction and advanced classes.
A pinup and military themed Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ is located at the facility.
Rep. Evan Jenkins joined owner Billy Bare at the Saturday, June 23 ribbon cutting.
Their website: http://barearmsgunrange.com