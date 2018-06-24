Detectives Investigate Seventh Avenue Huntington Shooting

The Huntington Police Department continues an investigation into the shooting of Kacy Banks, 25, who was shot before 7 a.m. Friday , June 22, in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

According to Police Chief Hank Dial, Banks entered a residence in the area, a confrontation ensued, and he was shot in the arm.

The victim suffered a superficial wound. Police have not released details on a suspect.