Detectives Investigate Seventh Avenue Huntington Shooting

 Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 00:59 Updated 50 min ago Edited from Multiple Sources

The Huntington Police Department continues an investigation into the shooting of  Kacy Banks, 25, who was shot before 7 a.m. Friday , June 22,  in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

According to Police Chief Hank Dial, Banks entered a residence in the area, a confrontation ensued, and he was shot in the arm. 

The victim suffered a superficial wound. Police have not released details on a suspect. 

