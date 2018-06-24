Most read
Detectives Investigate Seventh Avenue Huntington Shooting
Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 00:59 Updated 50 min ago Edited from Multiple Sources
According to Police Chief Hank Dial, Banks entered a residence in the area, a confrontation ensued, and he was shot in the arm.
The victim suffered a superficial wound. Police have not released details on a suspect.