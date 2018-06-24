Fireworks Prohibited in Huntington

The City of Huntington has issued a reminder that the use of consumer fireworks (bottle rockets, Roman candles, mortar shells and firecrackers) are prohibited in city limits. As the saying goes, if it goes boom or flies through the air, it is not allowed.

A group of Huntington Police officers will be dedicated solely to identifying and responding to illegal fireworks displays on the 4th of July, so it is best to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Check out many public displays in the Tri-State, including the Dawg Dazzle at Harris Riverfront Park on July 3.