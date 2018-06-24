Most read
- Miss West Virginia 2018 Competition June 28-30 in Morgantown
- Huntington Offering Amnesty on Overdue Citations
- Chemours makes donation to West Virginia University at Parkersburg
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Attorney General Morrisey, Educators Join Forces to Reduce Human Trafficking
- Marshall School of Medicine welcomes undergraduate researchers for summer internships
- Teachers converge at Marshall for SREB engineering training
- Detroit Man Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
Fireworks Prohibited in Huntington
A group of Huntington Police officers will be dedicated solely to identifying and responding to illegal fireworks displays on the 4th of July, so it is best to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Check out many public displays in the Tri-State, including the Dawg Dazzle at Harris Riverfront Park on July 3.