Dedication to honor the Late Lt. Carwood Lipton

 Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 01:21 Updated 26 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The late 1st Lt. Carwood Lipton , a World War II veteran, will be honored by the City of Huntington at a sign dedication, Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church , 2600 Washington Blvd.

Lipton found bravely on D Day and at the Battle of the Bulge. HBO told his story in "Band of Brothers." 


Congressman Evan Jenkins, Mayor Steve Williams and Capt. James McCormick will participate in the ceremony which is free and open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend. 

 

 

