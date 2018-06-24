Most read
- Miss West Virginia 2018 Competition June 28-30 in Morgantown
- Huntington Offering Amnesty on Overdue Citations
- Chemours makes donation to West Virginia University at Parkersburg
- Marquee Celebrates EMOJI Opening with Furry Creatures, a little Dancing
- Attorney General Morrisey, Educators Join Forces to Reduce Human Trafficking
- Marshall School of Medicine welcomes undergraduate researchers for summer internships
- Teachers converge at Marshall for SREB engineering training
- Detroit Man Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison for Huntington Heroin Conspiracy
Dedication to honor the Late Lt. Carwood Lipton
Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 01:21 Updated 26 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Lipton found bravely on D Day and at the Battle of the Bulge. HBO told his story in "Band of Brothers."
Congressman Evan Jenkins, Mayor Steve Williams and Capt. James McCormick will participate in the ceremony which is free and open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend.