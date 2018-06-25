Governor Calls Legislative Special Session to Consider Impeachment of Supreme Court Justice

 Monday, June 25, 2018 - 18:24 Updated 1 hour ago

 Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation today calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in special session at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

The special session call allows the Legislature to consider matters relating to the removal of one or more Justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, and legislation authorizing and appropriating the expenditure of public funds to pay the expenses for the Extraordinary Session.

