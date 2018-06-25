Most read
Governor Calls Legislative Special Session to Consider Impeachment of Supreme Court Justice
The special session call allows the Legislature to consider matters relating to the removal of one or more Justices of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, and legislation authorizing and appropriating the expenditure of public funds to pay the expenses for the Extraordinary Session.