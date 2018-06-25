Afternoon with Don Hatfield celebrating his new book Newspaperman...a Memoir

(Huntington, WV) Join The Red Caboose as we celebrate local author Don Hatfield and his new book, Newspaperman… a Memoir., with a book signing. The reception for Mr. Hatfield will take place at the Visitor’s Center at Heritage Station on Saturday, June 30th from noon - 2pm. Newspaperman… a Memoir and Mr. Hatfield’s other books will be available for sale. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Newspaperman… a Memoir is Hatfield’s highly personal account of his life in newspapers, covering some 47 years, 1953-2000. It begins on the day he was hired as a somewhat nervous but determined 18-year old in Huntington, and ends with his retirement at 65 in Tucson. The book revisits many news events, some of them tragic, takes the reader inside news coverage and decisions, and provides an up-close look at politicians and presidents, players and coaches, reporters and editors, and the many subjects of newspaper reporting over nearly half a century. Prominent also in the book is Sandy Hatfield, the author’s wife, who was an integral part of Hatfield’s career.

Don Hatfield is a retired newspaper executive and writer who lives in Huntington WV, his hometown. He began a 47-year newspaper career as a part-time sportswriter on the Huntington WV Advertiser, and eventually became president, publisher, and editor of the Huntington Herald Dispatch. After 32 years in Huntington he was promoted to president, publisher, and editor of the Tucson, AZ Citizen. He also served as a regional vice president for Gannett, at the time the largest newspaper company in the nation, in both Huntington and Tucson.

Mr. Hatfield is the author of of many magazine articles and short stories, and has published three books: Don Hatfield Cleans Out His Attic, a collection of his Huntington newspaper columns; A Pocket Full of Cinders, a collection of short stories,; and Newspaperman… a Memoir, about his newspaper career.