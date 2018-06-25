HIMG safe medication disposal now available to patients

This service provides a safe and convenient way to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions, including controlled substances and over-the-counter oral medications at no cost. HIMG’s disposal container will make the discarding of medications easier, and it is one of the first safe disposal locations in the area available year-round to help reduce the misuse of medications.

“Misuse of prescription drugs is a major pathway to addiction, and this safe disposal service will go a long way in eliminating adults’ and children’s availability to these dangerous unused drugs as well as other routine medications,” said Mark Morgan, CEO of HIMG.

HIMG is a thriving multi-specialty group practice founded in 1969 and now consists of more than 80 physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in the areas of primary care, urgent care, and medical and surgical subspecialties. The physician group is considered to be the premier group practice in the tristate area including and around Huntington, W.Va., with a proven track record in attracting high caliber, qualified physicians. The HIMG Regional Medical Center is located at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington, W.Va., 25705. For more information, visit www.himgwv.com.