Marshall health informatics program ranked one of the best by College Choice

Marshall University’s health informatics program has been ranked among the best in the country.

The ranking from College Choice, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, put Marshall University in 23rd place for best master’s degree program in health informatics.

Health informatics is the interdisciplinary study of the design, development, adoption and application of IT-based innovations in health care services, delivery, management and planning.

Marshall’s program is a unique academic model of collaboration involving three colleges— the College of Health Professions, the Lewis College of Business and the College of Information Technology and Engineering. Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM), Marshall University’s health informatics program is the only one of its kind in West Virginia.

Dr. Girmay Berhie, director of the program, said this national recognition could be credited to the scholarship and guidance of the cross-college faculty who help make the program possible.

“Our innovative and shared teaching methods are well respected and embraced by our students and community health care providers,” Berhie said. “We are now in the final stages of completing the curriculum and technology to offer two online graduate certificates in nursing informatics and data analytics. Applications are now being accepted for fall 2018. We will always strive to remain abreast of the most advanced teaching methods and technologies to address the immense challenge in the world of health care.”

According to College Choice, the ranking is based on institutional reputation, graduation rates, selectivity and faculty resources. The data from their ranking come from the National Center for Education Statistics’ IPEDS database, U.S. News & World Report, Payscale and individual college websites.

“You’ll take a blend of classes in health, business and IT,” College Choice noted in its description of Marshall University.

The full ranking is available at www.collegechoice.net. To learn more about Marshall’s health informatics program, visit www.marshall.edu/health-informatics.