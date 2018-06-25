Most read
- BREAKING ... Rock Slide Blocks All Four Lanes of Route 60 @ 1 a.m. IMAGES
- Dedication to honor the Late Lt. Carwood Lipton
- Bare Arms, Bombshells Restaurant Open near Huntington IMAGES
- BREAKING ... Major Fire Reported at Milton Flea Market
- Marshall University breaks ground for new school of pharmacy and graduate housing
- Huntington Tricon Guests and Costumed Attendees Equalled an Awesome Comic Book Con
- Teachers converge at Marshall for SREB engineering training
- Fireworks Prohibited in Huntington
DNR seeks public comment on state parks controlled deer hunts rule
Monday, June 25, 2018 - 22:50 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
This new rule has been filed with the Secretary of State's office and establishes procedures and fees associated with the permit application process for controlled deer hunts on state parks in West Virginia. The rule addresses the development of the application process, applicant requirements and award of permits through a random drawing process.
The proposed rule will be open for review and written comment until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018. The availability of the proposed rule will be advertised in the State Register and is available online here.
The proposed rule also will be available for review at the DNR offices in South Charleston and Elkins. Written comments may be submitted to Wendy Greene, 324 4th Avenue, Room 343, South Charleston, WV 25303.