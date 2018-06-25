DNR seeks public comment on state parks controlled deer hunts rule

SOUTH CHARLESTON, West Virginia — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on a new procedural rule involving controlled deer hunts at select state parks.

This new rule has been filed with the Secretary of State's office and establishes procedures and fees associated with the permit application process for controlled deer hunts on state parks in West Virginia. The rule addresses the development of the application process, applicant requirements and award of permits through a random drawing process.

The proposed rule will be open for review and written comment until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018. The availability of the proposed rule will be advertised in the State Register and is available online

.

The proposed rule also will be available for review at the DNR offices in South Charleston and Elkins. Written comments may be submitted to Wendy Greene, 324 4th Avenue, Room 343, South Charleston, WV 25303.