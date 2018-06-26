Barboursville Shooter Turns Self in

"I never felt unsafe. Not gonna life, it was nerve wracking, but I never doubted you guys for a minute," Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said in a post complementing the Barboursville Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriff's Office, Milton Police Department and the West Virginia State Police on the arrest of Jeremy Bartrum.

Following seven days on the run from up to 60 law enforcement officers, Bartrum turned himself in to officers at his dad's home on Norwood Road, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

Bartrum allegedly fired three shots into his ex-girl friends house on Williamsburg Drive in Barboursville Wednesday, June 20 . She was not home ; instead, working at Cabell Huntington Hospital. His ex-girlfriend's brother and mom were taken to the hospital with wounds. A 7-year-old was hit by shrapnel.

On Monday, police received input of a possible sighting near the Pea Ridge Plaza Shopping Center. An officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Ridgelawn Cemetery.

He has been placed at the Western Regional Jail. A magistrate set a bond for $1 million dollars. Bartron faces two counts of attempting to commit murder (for firing on officers), three counts of malicious wounding, and three counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.