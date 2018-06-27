Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Producing Images of Himself Sexually Abusing a Child

A Centreville, Virginia man pleaded guilty Tuesday, June 26, to two counts of producing child pornography, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia, Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and Fairfax County Chief of Police Colonel Edwin C. Roessler Jr.

Kenneth Wayne Burk, 37, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Leonie M. Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia. According to admissions made in connection with his plea, law enforcement began investigating Burk after a minor accused him of sexual abuse. In 2017, law enforcement seized electronic devices from Burk’s home in Centreville, and a forensic examination of these devices revealed numerous images of Burk sexually abusing the minor between 2013 and 2017.

Burk is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Fairfax County Police Department. Trial Attorney Kyle P. Reynolds of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Whitney D. Russell of the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.