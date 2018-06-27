Two Honduran National Men Sentenced for Illegally Reentering the United States

 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - 00:12 Updated 7 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

BECKLEY, W.Va. –  Jeyson Francisco Sanchez-Castillo and Olvin Alexis Ramos-Diaz both were sentenced  to time served for the felony offense of Reentry of a Removed Alien, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  

 

Sanchez-Castillo, 19, of  and Ramos-Diaz, 21, both of Honduras, pleaded guilty on May 2, 2018 and had been in custody since February 28, 2018—nearly four months of federal incarceration.  United States District Judge Irene C. Berger remanded both men for deportation proceedings as immigration authorities had placed a detainer on them.   United States Attorney Mike Stuart praised the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

“The revolving door must end,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “If we want a country, we must have a border.  If people want to come here, they should get in line and enter legally.  Otherwise, they can expect to be prosecuted and deported in every case.” 

On February 28, 2018,  both Sanchez-Castillo and Ramos-Diaz were arrested by ICE agents, who were conducting targeted law enforcement operations in the Beckley area.  Agents observed defendants leaving a home on their way to work to at a restaurant in Beckley, West Virginia.  After stopping the cars and confirming their identity, both men admitted they were not in the United States legally and were placed under arrest.  ICE agents submitted Sanchez-Castillo’s and Ramos-Diaz’s  fingerprints, forensically matching both of them to prior removals from the United States in 2017.  They both also forensically matched Texas misdemeanor convictions of Illegal Entry into the United States.  After being deported, Sanchez-Castillo and Ramos-Diaz both illegally reentered the United States without lawful permission from the Secretary of Homeland Security. Sanchez-Castillo and Ramos-Diaz are citizens of Honduras.

Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes handled both prosecutions.

