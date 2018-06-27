Most read
- BREAKING ... Rock Slide Blocks All Four Lanes of Route 60 @ 1 a.m. IMAGES
- Dedication to honor the Late Lt. Carwood Lipton
- Marshall Health begins renovations on residential treatment facility
- Bare Arms, Bombshells Restaurant Open near Huntington IMAGES
- BREAKING ... Major Fire Reported at Milton Flea Market
- Ten Indicted on Methamphetamine Charges Following "Operation Crystal Clear"
- Huntington Tricon Guests and Costumed Attendees Equalled an Awesome Comic Book Con
- School of Pharmacy receives grant money from Walgreens for diversity initiatives
Wisconsin Man Sentenced in Charleston For Passport Fraud
“Attempting to obtain or use false personal identification documents is a serious offense,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “In turn, as a matter of national security, my Office will take cases like this very seriously and prosecute every case to the fullest extent possible.”
Mohammed Maaz, also known as Adam Rizk, 20, pleaded guilty on May 24, 2018, to passport fraud after he submitted a phony Canadian passport purporting to identify his mother to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in February 2017. He was attempting to obtain a birth certificate that he could then use to fraudulently secure a United States passport. Maaz had been detained since his arrest on March 5, 2018.
Assistant United States Attorney Gabriele Wohl handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin.