Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
“Excellent teamwork by law enforcement resulted in the conviction of this meth dealer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We continue to address the resurgence of meth throughout southern West Virginia communities with aggressive prosecution.”
Boggs admitted that from at least June 2017 to September 2017, he distributed methamphetamine for Melody Legg in Kanawha County. As part of the plea agreement, Boggs admitted to distributing approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in July 2017.
Boggs faces at least 5 years but not more than 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 4, 2018.
The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.
The drug prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.