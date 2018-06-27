FIRST LOOK PREVIEW: Sicario, Uncle Drew Take on the Dinos

Due to July 4 falling on Wednesday, "The First Purge" opts to open on Independence Day, which means cinema schedules will be changing on that date, including Tuesday July 3 as the final night for some hold overs.

Friday July 6 "Ant Man and the Wasp," the latest Marvel offering will debut, and, it's the last of the spandex 'hero' films for the summer.

Dec. 13 unleashes Spiderman into the Spider Verse and on Dec. 20 Aquaman swims on screen.

Sicario : Day of the Soldado and Uncle Drew both open Friday , June 28. Neither of them will overtake Fallen Kingdom or Incredibles 2. In fact, The First Purge will likely topple the two films opening this week.

Sicario

Boxoffice Magazine has lowered projections for two mid-July openings , including "Skyscraper," where Dwayne ("Rampage") Johnson plays a former hostage team leader who assesses skyscraper security. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family, who are trapped inside the building above the fire line.

You will note the immediate feel of "Die Hard" and "Towering Inferno" from the title. The US projection is $40 million for the July 13 release, which will also debut the next weekend in China.



Two giant July expectations are Tom Cruise's "Mission Impossible Fallout" and "Mamma Mia Here We Go Again."





NEW THIS WEEK

SICARIO DAY OF THE SOLDADO

Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules - and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin's daughter to inflame the conflict - but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.

UNCLE DREW

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (LilRel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew's old basketball squad (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

THE FIRST PURGE

Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country's 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Sunday and Wednesday 3:30/7:00 p.m.

JAWS - July 1 & 4

A killer shark is terrorizing the vacationers at Amity Island in this adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best-selling novel. Jaws dominated the box office throughout the summer of ‘75 and made director Steven Spielberg a household name. And composer John Williams turned two ominous notes into an Academy Award-winning score. It’s been over 40 years and folks still think twice about going into the water. (“You’re going to need a bigger boat.”) Rated PG

HEAVEN CAN WAIT July 8 & 11

This hit comedy stars Warren Beatty as a pro quarterback who, through a heavenly mix-up, leaves earth before his time. He returns in a millionaire businessman’s body and resumes his football ambitions. Nominated for 9 Oscars, including Best Picture. With Julie Christie, Dyan Cannon (hilarious as the millionaire’s scheming wife) and Jack Warden as the exasperated trainer. (“This isn't going to work. You're playing football with a bunch of butlers!”) Rated PG

JULY 15 & 18, Top Gun

Tom Cruise stars in this celebration of the heroism of Navy pilots, with some of the best aerial scenes ever filmed. The soundtrack album, with songs by Kenny Loggins and Berlin, including the Academy Award-winning Take My Breath Away, went platinum 9 times. Val Kilmer co-stars as “Iceman” and Kelly McGillis plays a flight instructor romantically drawn to the reckless “Maverick” (Cruise). (“I feel the need…the need for speed!”) Rated PG

JULY 22 & 25, Batman

Tim Burton directed this blockbuster that launched the Batman movie franchise and made “Batmania” a cultural phenomenon. Michael Keaton stars (“I’m Batman!”) and Kim Basinger is photo journalist Vicki Vale, out to discover his real identity. With original songs by Prince and a marvelously maniacal performance by Jack Nicholson (“Where does he get those wonderful toys?”) as the Joker (“I have given a name to my pain, and it is Batman.”) Rated PG-13

JULY 29 & Aug. 1 Star Trek the Wrath of Khan

Considered by many to be the best of the original Star Trek movies, presented in a 4K digitally restored director’s cut. William Shatner stars as Captain James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy plays Spock. (“I am a Vulcan. I have no ego to bruise.”) Ricardo Montalban gives a memorable performance as the villain Khan, a part he originated in the TV episode “Space Seed.” (“Do you know the Klingon proverb that tells us revenge is a dish that is best served cold?”) Rated PG

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

FLASHBACK CINEMA

WEDNESDAY JUNE 27, Dirty Dancing, 3:30-7:00 p.m.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY JULY 1 & 4

JAWS, 3:30-7:00 p.m.

FREE MORNING CHILDREN'S FILMS

STARTS FRIDAY

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (R)









Uncle Drew (PG-13)









Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (PG-13)









The Incredibles 2 (PG)









Tag (R)









Superfly (R)

Hereditary (R)

















Adrift (PG-13)









Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13)









Book Club (PG-13)









Deadpool 2 (R)





Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13)