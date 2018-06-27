Most read
- BREAKING ... Rock Slide Blocks All Four Lanes of Route 60 @ 1 a.m. IMAGES
- Dedication to honor the Late Lt. Carwood Lipton
- Marshall Health begins renovations on residential treatment facility
- Bare Arms, Bombshells Restaurant Open near Huntington IMAGES
- BREAKING ... Major Fire Reported at Milton Flea Market
- Ten Indicted on Methamphetamine Charges Following "Operation Crystal Clear"
- Huntington Tricon Guests and Costumed Attendees Equalled an Awesome Comic Book Con
- School of Pharmacy receives grant money from Walgreens for diversity initiatives
Gilbert to represent conference on NCAA Division I Presidential Forum
The forum includes one president or chancellor from each of the 32 Division I conferences. The group was formed in 2015 to facilitate presidential leadership of athletics at the campus, conference and national levels, and its members serve as the primary presidential advisory body of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.
“I am honored to represent Conference USA on the NCAA’s Presidential Forum and look forward to working with this group of dedicated institutional leaders at this important time for intercollegiate athletics in our nation," said Gilbert. “At Marshall University, we believe in the value of competing in Division I sports and what it brings our student-athletes and the whole Marshall family. We have proven at Marshall that our student-athletes can be successful academically as well on the playing field. While on the forum, I will work to ensure the best interests of the institutions in Conference USA are represented, particularly the interests of our student-athletes.”
Marshall joined Conference USA in 2005. The university competes in 15 NCAA Division I sports.
Gilbert has served as Marshall's 37th president since January 2016.