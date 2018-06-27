Gilbert to represent conference on NCAA Division I Presidential Forum

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert has been selected to represent Conference USA on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum. His term will begin Sept. 1, 2018, and end Aug. 31, 2022.

The forum includes one president or chancellor from each of the 32 Division I conferences. The group was formed in 2015 to facilitate presidential leadership of athletics at the campus, conference and national levels, and its members serve as the primary presidential advisory body of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors.

“I am honored to represent Conference USA on the NCAA’s Presidential Forum and look forward to working with this group of dedicated institutional leaders at this important time for intercollegiate athletics in our nation," said Gilbert. “At Marshall University, we believe in the value of competing in Division I sports and what it brings our student-athletes and the whole Marshall family. We have proven at Marshall that our student-athletes can be successful academically as well on the playing field. While on the forum, I will work to ensure the best interests of the institutions in Conference USA are represented, particularly the interests of our student-athletes.”​

Marshall joined Conference USA in 2005. The university competes in 15 NCAA Division I sports.

Gilbert has served as Marshall's 37th president since January 2016.