Applications available for 2018 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit areas

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - 03:34 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Hunters who apply for a limited antlerless firearms permit must use the Electronic Licensing System at www.wvhunt.com. Applicants must log on, select "Enter Lottery" on the home screen, select “2018 Antlerless Deer Hunt,” then choose the county or wildlife management area for which they want to apply. Hunters also may select a secondary county or WMA. Hunters without accounts can create one at www.wvhunt.com.
"These limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that issuing limited numbers of antlerless deer permits will help meet management objectives," said Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Successful applicants will be notified by mail by the first week of October. Starting Sept. 1, all applicants can see whether they received a permit by logging into their account.
The following wildlife management areas and counties are open for this drawing:
|
|
Hunters who want to enter as a group must know the other hunters' DNR ID numbers to enter the lottery. Hunters also may call their local DNR district office for help with the application process.
For complete information on antlerless deer season dates and bag limits, consult the 2018–2019 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary. It will be available online at www.wvdnr.gov and at West Virginia license agents and DNR offices in July.