Applications available for 2018 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit areas

, and will be accepted until midnight, Aug. 14.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Applications for the 2018 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit areas are now available online at

Hunters who apply for a limited antlerless firearms permit must use the Electronic Licensing System at

. Applicants must log on, select "Enter Lottery" on the home screen, select “2018 Antlerless Deer Hunt,” then choose the county or wildlife management area for which they want to apply. Hunters also may select a secondary county or WMA. Hunters without accounts can create one at

.

"These limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that issuing limited numbers of antlerless deer permits will help meet management objectives," said Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Successful applicants will be notified by mail by the first week of October. Starting Sept. 1, all applicants can see whether they received a permit by logging into their account.

The following wildlife management areas and counties are open for this drawing:

Blackwater

Bluestone

Calvin Price State Forest

Greenbrier State Forest

Hillcrest

Kumbrabow State Forest

Little Canaan

Seneca State Forest Boone

Greenbrier

Lincoln

Mineral

Pocahontas

Raleigh

Wayne

A limited number Class N licenses for resident and Class NN licenses for nonresident hunters will be available. Successful applicants may hunt antlerless deer Oct. 25–28 on private land only, and Nov. 19–Dec. 1, Dec. 6–9 and Dec. 28–31 on private and public land.

Hunters who want to enter as a group must know the other hunters' DNR ID numbers to enter the lottery. Hunters also may call their local DNR district office for help with the application process.