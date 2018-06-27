Queen of the Mississippi Riverboat Makes Unexpected Stops in Huntington

The Queen of the Mississippi, one of the largest sternwheeler boats on the Ohio River, is making a second, unexpected stop in Huntington. Due to high river levels, the boat was not able to make a scheduled stop in Marietta and will visit Huntington instead. This is actually their second visit to the city this week.

On Sunday evening, June 24, the boat docked here as water levels prevented it from reaching their planned destination in Marietta, Ohio. That gave their passengers time to visit and enjoy the city on Monday. The boat then proceeded to its final destination of Pittsburgh where that group of passengers disembarked.

The Queen then took on a new group of passengers and headed back. Still unable to dock in Marietta, Ohio they reached out to the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau for assistance and will dock in the city on Wednesday evening, June 27. Motor coaches have been secured to take the passengers around the community, with planned stops at Heritage Farm and Marshall University, both beginning at 10 a.m.

“We regret that they encountered this difficulty on their trip,” said Tyson Compton, president of the Cabell-Huntington CVB, “but we are certainly glad they chose to visit Huntington instead. Our staff and partners will do all we can to ensure that they have a lovely visit while here.”

Kevin Brady, director of Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District stepped up immediately to offer their services in docking and refreshing the boat.

The Queen of the Mississippi holds 150 passengers and cruises the Ohio, Mississippi, and Cumberland River systems. The boat will depart Huntington on Thursday, June 28 at approximately 12:30 in the afternoon.