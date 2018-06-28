Most read
Huntington's Spring Paving Now Complete
Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 00:00 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Approximately $1.6 million was spent on paving this fiscal year, the same amount that has been budgeted in fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1.
The public can submit paving requests for the fall paving program to their City Council representative or to the City Clerk’s Office at 304-696-5530. The requests will then be evaluated by the Department of Public Works in consultation with the West Virginia Division of Highways.
A City Council district map and contact information for City Council members can be found at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/…/city…/city-council-members.