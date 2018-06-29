Public Wastewater Service Arrives for Winona; New $5 Million Wastewater Project Completed

Fayetteville, W.Va. (June 28, 2018) – Residents of the Fayette County community of Winona have public wastewater service for the first time thanks to a unique public-private partnership between West Virginia American Water and New Haven Public Service District, as well as significant state funding.

The new wastewater system recently achieved substantial completion, and more than two-thirds of the community’s 60 homes are connected, with the remaining homes to connect over the next few weeks.

Prior to this project, most Winona residents either utilized failing or inadequate septic systems or piped their waste directly into nearby Keeney Creek. The waterway is a tributary of the New River, which serves as the region’s drinking water source and provides for significant tourism and outdoor recreation. In fact, the U.S. EPA identified Keeney Creek as the highest frequency of bacteria violations in the New River watershed.

This new community wastewater collection system and treatment plant is designed to collect, treat and discharge the community’s wastewater to the benefit and safety of the community, the environment, and downstream users. The system will be operated and maintained by West Virginia American Water’s experienced, licensed wastewater system operators based out of the company’s Fayetteville Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“As the drinking water provider to the community of Winona, this partnership with New Haven PSD allows us to also serve as the wastewater provider and truly take care of this community’s water needs from source to tap and back to source again,” said Brian Bruce, president of West Virginia American Water. “We know the value clean drinking water and proper sanitation provide to public health, the environment, property values and more, and we are pleased to play such a central role in providing both to West Virginia communities.”

The approximately $5 million project was funded by a WVDEP Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, WVDEP Stream Restoration grant, West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council grant, the Fayette County Commission and investment from West Virginia American Water. The project is one of only five projects nationwide to receive an honorable mention by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund PISCES Recognition Program for demonstrating environmental success, financial integrity and compliance with the Clean Water Act.

The project was designed by Stafford Consultants, Inc. in association with Lombardo Associates, Inc. and was constructed by Mike Enyart and Sons, Inc. and Main Street Builders, LLC. Region IV Planning and Development Council administered the funds for the project.

New Haven PSD serves as the public utility owner of the system, but customers will be treated as West Virginia American Water customers paying West Virginia American Water’s wastewater rates as set by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. A ceremonial ribbon-cutting celebration will be scheduled in August.

