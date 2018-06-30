"Recovery Boys" Streams as "Heroin(e)" Follow Up

Academy Award Nominee Elaine McMillion Sheldon's newest documentary, "Recovery Boys" has started streaming on Netflix. Sheldon directed "Heroin(e)," which received an Oscar nomination.

Four men attempt to reinvent their lives in the heart of America's opioid crisis.

In the heart of America's opioid epidemic, four men attempt to reinvent their lives and reenter society after years of drug abuse. Academy Award-nominated director Elaine McMillion Sheldon (Heroin(e)), returns to her native West Virginia for her feature film debut.

Recovery Boys is an intimate look at the strength, brotherhood, and courage it takes to overcome addiction and lays bare the internal conflict of recovery.

In an effort to break the cycle of generational addiction and trauma, four young men let go of painful pasts as they live in the present and build a new community in a farming-based rehab.

After rehab, they experience life's trials and tribulations sober but struggle to find their place and purpose in an often-unforgiving society. In today's world, where shocking statistics about the opioid crisis make headlines daily, Recovery Boys offers a deeply personal look into the unseen lives of those working toward transformation.

A New York Times review explains:

Hailing mainly from rural West Virginia, the men cycle in and out of Jacob’s Ladder, a farming-based rehab clinic founded by the warmly empathetic Dr. Kevin Blankenship, a specialist in critical care.

The review adds:

"Watching the men as they work, attend 12-step meetings and struggle to repair frayed familial bonds, she unearths moments of raw revelation that quietly highlight our shameful lack of effective help... and a painful reminder that recovery is a journey that never ends."

WV Senator Joe Manchin said in a tweet: "I'm excited. Elaine M. Sheldon's newest Netflix documentary is streaming today. Thanks for continuing to tell these important stories."

**Recovery Boys had its World Premiere as an Official Selection of the 2018 Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival **

Please visit netflix.com/recoveryboys for more information.






