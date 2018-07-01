MCTC Sets Drone Camp for July

HUNTINGTON, W.Va: Local high school students are invited to join the MCTC Drone Technology Program for a four-day camp July 16-July 19 where they will code and fly sport drones.

The registration fee for the camp is $100 per student which cover the cost of the supplies including the camp registration fee, a Parrot Mambo Drone, Fly Pad, Parrot FPV Goggles, and a camp t-shirt.

“Drone technology is an emerging career field. We are trying to use this camp as way to expose kids and our community the many facets of drones. We are so fortunate to have the help of our local community in making all of this possible.” Megan Click, Assistant Professor Program Coordinator Geospatial Science and Technology, said.

The camp is made possible through the help of our generous sponsors, the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation, Mountwest Foundation, and MCTC Drone Technology Program. For more information, please contact Megan Click, clickm@mctc.edu.

Mountwest Community & Technical College is a public institution with approximately 2,500 students. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Mountwest offers more than 60 associate degree options and 15 one year certiﬁcates. For more information about Mountwest, visit www.mctc.edu.