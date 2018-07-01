Huntington "Band of Brothers" Veteran Honored

The City of Huntington is proud to honor the late Lt. Carwood Lipton, a native of Huntington. Lipton fought heroically on D-Day and at the Battle of the Bulge, and his story was later made famous on the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.”

Lipton received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his heroic efforts. He moved back to Huntington after World War II, bought a house on Linden Circle, graduated from Marshall with a degree in engineering, and had a successful professional career with Owens-Illinois.

He passed away in 2001 and was laid to rest in Woodmere Cemetery. Mayor Steve Williams was honored to present his sons, Cliff and Tom, with proclamations and announce that Linden Circle has been designated as Lt. Carwood Lipton Circle during a ceremony this morning at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church