Huntington "Band of Brothers" Veteran Honored
Sunday, July 1, 2018 - 02:23 Updated 10 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Lipton received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his heroic efforts. He moved back to Huntington after World War II, bought a house on Linden Circle, graduated from Marshall with a degree in engineering, and had a successful professional career with Owens-Illinois.
He passed away in 2001 and was laid to rest in Woodmere Cemetery. Mayor Steve Williams was honored to present his sons, Cliff and Tom, with proclamations and announce that Linden Circle has been designated as Lt. Carwood Lipton Circle during a ceremony this morning at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church