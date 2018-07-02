Governor’s Honors Academy kicks off At Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- The Governor’s Honors Academy (GHA) at Marshall University will run through July 21. The three-week program kicks off this week for rising high school seniors.

GHA promotes critical thinking as students define their paths as digital citizens. The 2018 GHA program at Marshall will concentrate on “Your Digital World.” Instructors will combine STEM topics with the arts and humanities. Faculty and staff for GHA are selected to give students a specifically designed curriculum. Students attend workshops, classes, and a variety of extracurricular activities.