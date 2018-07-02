Most read
Governor’s Honors Academy kicks off At Marshall University
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 20:08 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
GHA promotes critical thinking as students define their paths as digital citizens. The 2018 GHA program at Marshall will concentrate on “Your Digital World.” Instructors will combine STEM topics with the arts and humanities. Faculty and staff for GHA are selected to give students a specifically designed curriculum. Students attend workshops, classes, and a variety of extracurricular activities.