“Snakes of West Virginia” program coming to Holly River State Park July 6

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, July 2, 2018 - 20:18 Updated 19 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Snakes of West Virginia” program coming to Holly River State Park July 6
WV Dept. of Commerce Photo
HACKER VALLEY, W.Va. — Holly River State Park will host a popular Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Diversity program about the state’s native snakes on July 6.

 
The program, led by DNR biologist Jim Fregonara, gives kids an up-close look at live snakes and focuses on their eating and mating habits, their life expectancy and where they can be found in the Mountain State. The presentation starts at 2 p.m. in the Anderson Activities Building.
 
“Jim does a great job discussing the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes and explains the key role snakes play in a healthy environment,” said Jane Birdsong, naturalist at Holly River State Park. “This educational program is free and appropriate for all ages.”
 
Holly River State Park, located in Hacker Valley in Webster County, is about a 30 minute drive south of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in Upshur County on State Route 20. The park features legacy cabin rentals, camping, a restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, fishing, picnicking, hiking trails and planned summer activities. Call 304-493-6353 for information.
 
Beech Fork State Park near Barboursville also will host the “Snakes of West Virginia” program on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. in the park headquarters activities room. The evening host is Brian Tabor, park naturalist.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus