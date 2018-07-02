Ritter Park Smell Investigation Turned Over to Huntington Sanitary Board

Citizen complaints concerning an "odor" and Four Pole Creek discoloration has been turned over to the Huntington Sanitary Board, Brianna Hickman, public information specialist for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection told HNN by phone Monday afternoon, July 2.

Hickman indicated that WV DEP personnel investigated "gas" order complaints at Ritter Park near the new children's play area and by Four Pole Creek. WV DEP checked a nearby gasoline station but could find no leak.

WV DEP then turned the complaint over to the Huntington Sanitary Board. HNN has not yet spoken to an HSB spokesperson, as of this report.

As of 10:12 p.m. Sunday, July 1, WSAZ reported that Huntington's Director of Storm Water "did not know what the source is."