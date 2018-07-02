Ritter Park Smell Investigation Turned Over to Huntington Sanitary Board

Most read
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 20:54 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Hickman indicated that WV DEP personnel investigated "gas" order complaints at Ritter Park near the new children's play area and by Four Pole Creek. WV DEP checked a nearby gasoline station but could find no leak.
WV DEP then turned the complaint over to the Huntington Sanitary Board. HNN has not yet spoken to an HSB spokesperson, as of this report.
As of 10:12 p.m. Sunday, July 1, WSAZ reported that Huntington's Director of Storm Water "did not know what the source is."