Gov. Justice Welcomes President Donald J. Trump back to West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice announced that President Donald J. Trump will return to West Virginia on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 to attend the Salute to Service Dinner at the Greenbrier Resort as part of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.





“I am so excited to welcome my friend President Trump back to West Virginia for the fifth time since he was elected. Can you believe how many times the President has been to West Virginia recently? This is more evidence that truly West Virginia is moving from 50th to 1st,” Gov. Justice said.

“Additionally, the President’s visit to support our military and celebrate our nation’s birthday is much appreciated by all.” In addition, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be greeting President Trump on Tuesday.



“I am honored to once again greet the President and welcome him to the Mountain State.



“Tuesday’s stop will be President Trump’s fifth visit to West Virginia since taking office. His pro-growth, tax policies and his repeal of illegal and burdensome regulations have significantly benefited our citizens and will allow our state to reach her potential.



“The President truly cares about West Virginia and has followed through on his promises. We are looking forward to his stay,” Morrisey stated,





Gov. Justice will introduce the President at the dinner.​

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus