Gov. Justice Welcomes President Donald J. Trump back to West Virginia

 Monday, July 2, 2018 - 21:18 Updated 46 min ago Edited from a Press Release
 Gov. Jim Justice announced  that President Donald J. Trump will return to West Virginia on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 to attend the Salute to Service Dinner at the Greenbrier Resort as part of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

 
“I am so excited to welcome my friend President Trump back to West Virginia for the fifth time since he was elected. Can you believe how many times the President has been to West Virginia recently? This is more evidence that truly West Virginia is moving from 50th to 1st,” Gov. Justice said.
“Additionally, the President’s visit to support our military and celebrate our nation’s birthday is much appreciated by all.”   In addition, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be greeting  President  Trump on Tuesday.
 
“I am honored to once again greet the President and welcome him to the Mountain State.
 
“Tuesday’s stop will be President Trump’s fifth visit to West Virginia since taking office. His pro-growth, tax policies and his repeal of illegal and burdensome regulations have significantly benefited our citizens and will allow our state to reach her potential.
 
“The President truly cares about West Virginia and has followed through on his promises. We are looking forward to his stay,” Morrisey stated, 
 
 
Gov. Justice  will introduce the President  at the dinner.​  
