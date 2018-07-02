Most read
Gov. Justice announces record general revenue collections, reports that year end surplus will be in excess of $20 million
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 21:21 Updated 43 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The final report on the budget surplus will be determined at the end of July and should be more than $28 million, Gov. Justice said.
June General Revenue collections finished nearly $4.7 million above estimate for the month. Personal Income Tax increased by over 6% from last year.
The Personal Income Tax increase is a “very strong indicator of employment growth and the private sector employment numbers improved substantially as well,” Gov. Justice added.
The last time the state finished a budget cycle with a surplus, without mid-year budget cuts, was FY 2012, six years ago.
FY 2018 Revenue Summary Highlights
- Net collections of more than $4.245 billion were $20.2 million ahead of estimate.
- Personal Income Tax collections were nearly $60 million above estimate and roughly 6% ahead of last year
- Insurance Premium Tax collections were $3.1 million above estimate and 3.4% ahead of last year
- Corporation Net Income Tax collections were nearly $1.1 million above estimate and 5.4% below prior year receipts
- Consumer Sales Tax collections were more than 2.0% above prior year receipts and more than 99% of the estimate for the year
- Severance Tax collections were 7.8% ahead of last year and nearly 96% of the estimate for the year
- Revenue growth was roughly 2% (more than $78.7 million) for the year prior to any adjustments for various one-time special revenue transfers and otherwise up 3.7%
- The final year-end surplus determined after the close of July should be more than $28 million.
- The revenue surplus is $20.2 million
- State also has $1.5 million in unappropriated surplus for this year
- Expenditure expirations at the end of July usually total more than $10 million ($12 million last year). We conservatively assume $7 million for the current year
- Total projected year-end surplus should be at least $28.7 million with slightly less than $28 million necessary to fully fund all surplus appropriations in the Budget Bill
- June General Revenue Fund collections were nearly $4.7 million above estimate for the month
For details on other revenues, go to www.budget.wv.gov/reportsandcharts/revenuereports