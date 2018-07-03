Most read
Free July 4 Concerts Offered at 14th St. W. Gazebo
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 01:33 Updated 13 hours ago by Marilyn Howells
First, you will hear check out the Backyard Dixie Jazz Stompers. What fun they are! The 60 piece Greater Huntington Symphonic Band follows the Jazz Stompers. The Symphonic Band will be conducted by Tommy Thompson, Matt Chaffins, and Vernon Varnum.
The Program includes:
FANFARE FOR THE COMMON MAN CAPTAIN AMERICA AMERICAN SALUTE THE GREAT ESCAPE THE ARMED FORCES SALUTE THE BATTLE CRY OF FREEDOM THE LIGHT ETERNAL NATIONAL EMBLEM MARCH
Come out and enjoy a traditional and fun July 4th. Bring a lawn chair.
Incidentally, do you make music?
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band is looking for more members, especially 2 FLUTES, 4 CLARINETS,1 OBOE, 4 TRUMPETS, 3 EUPHONIUMS, 3 TROMBONES AND 3 PERCUSSION. The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band is made up of high school students, music teachers, retired band directors, college students and community members. Next practice is Thursday, July 19, at 7:00 PM at Vinson Middle School. https://www.facebook.com/Greater-Huntington-Symphonic-Band-1004509812903713/?ref=br_rs
Check out the Stompers at: https://www.facebook.com/BackyardDixieJazzStompers/
