Free July 4 Concerts Offered at 14th St. W. Gazebo

 Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 01:33 Updated 13 hours ago by Marilyn Howells
Two free concerts offer patriotic Independence Day  music  at Central City Gazebo, 14th St. West in Huntington, WV.  Backyard Dixie Jazz Stompers play at 1:00 and the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band plays at 2:00. Food will be available.
     First, you will hear check out the Backyard Dixie Jazz Stompers. What fun they are!       The  60 piece Greater Huntington Symphonic Band follows the Jazz Stompers. The Symphonic Band will be conducted by  Tommy Thompson, Matt Chaffins, and Vernon Varnum.

The Program includes: 
 
FANFARE FOR THE COMMON MAN CAPTAIN AMERICA AMERICAN SALUTE THE GREAT ESCAPE THE ARMED FORCES SALUTE THE BATTLE CRY OF FREEDOM THE LIGHT ETERNAL NATIONAL EMBLEM MARCH


Come out and enjoy a traditional and fun July 4th. Bring a lawn chair. 

Incidentally, do you make music?

The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band is looking for more members, especially 2 FLUTES, 4 CLARINETS,1 OBOE, 4 TRUMPETS, 3 EUPHONIUMS, 3 TROMBONES AND 3 PERCUSSION. The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band is made up of high school students, music teachers, retired band directors, college students and community members. Next practice is Thursday, July 19, at 7:00 PM at Vinson Middle School.       https://www.facebook.com/Greater-Huntington-Symphonic-Band-1004509812903713/?ref=br_rs
Check out the Stompers at: https://www.facebook.com/BackyardDixieJazzStompers/ 
