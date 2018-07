Huntington Council Meets July 9

Huntington City Council meets Monday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7:00 p.m. prior to the meeting.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING THE “RULES FOR THE TRANSACTION OF BUSINESS BY THE HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL” BY PROVIDING FOR A NUMBERING SYSTEM FOR ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR THE HARRIS RIVERFRONT SKATE PARK, PHASE II PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FOR FIVE (5) NEW VEHICLES

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

8. Good & Welfare

9. Adjournment

AS A REMINDER HUNTINGTON CITY HALL IS CLOSED WED JULY 4. Household garbage service will not run on Wednesday. Service will be on a one-day delay for the remainder of the week