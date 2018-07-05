Barboursville Hampton Inn To Host Human Trafficking Seminar

HUNTINGTON – The Hampton Inn- Barboursville will host a human trafficking seminar presented by the “Just Ask Prevention Project”, Monday July 9 at the hotel at 4pm.

The “Just Ask Prevention Project”, is a curriculum designed to raise awareness on the issues of human trafficking. This program focuses on educating individuals, specifically in the hospitality and law enforcement industry, on how to identify and respond to suspected instances of human trafficking.





With the opioid epidemic threatening so many in our community, the direct correlation to human trafficking is a major concern. According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, “Human trafficking is one of the most horrid crimes occurring in our country. Being untrained on what to look for could lead to us being unwitting participants in this atrocity. I encourage participation in this training in order for us all to be better able to protect the victims, our businesses and our community.”





Bill Woolf is the Executive Director of the Just Ask Prevention Project and will present the 4-hour training. Mr. Woolf is a retired police detective with the Fairfax County Police Department in northern Virginia.





Attendees have been selected from various law enforcement agencies and hotels in Huntington and Barboursville. Due to limited seating, this event is not open to the public.

This program is being sponsored by Guests Inc, the Cabell-Huntington CVB, the Barboursville CVB, and the Duffield, Lovejoy, Stemple & Boggs Law Firm.