Most read
- UPDATED: Park Smell Investigation Traced to Hospital Tank
- Payne named director of communications at Marshall University
- President Trump's Remarks at Greenbrier Salute to Service Dinner
- Cousins establish Dodson, Dotson and Hairston Family Scholarship for southern West Virginia students
- Gov. Justice signs executive order creating Blue Ribbon Commission on Higher Ed
- Ohio Man Arrested for Attempting to Assist al Qaeda With Plot to Attack Cleveland July 4
- Madeline Collins Named Miss West Virginia 2018
- COLUMN: Ice, Sweat, and Tears Continue on Huntington's Four-and-a-Half Alley
Marshall GenCyber Camp, July 8-13, seeks to inspire next generation of cyber professionals
Students from West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland will be on Marshall’s Huntington campus learning the principles of digital forensics, information assurance and cyber criminology through a series of hands-on labs and projects. Courses at the camp will be taught by Marshall faculty, local high school faculty, instructors from the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C) and Capital High School JROTC.
Classes will be held in the state-of-the-art Digital Forensics Laboratory in the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex, with off-campus trips scheduled throughout the week and evenings.
The goal of the camp is to increase interest in cybersecurity careers and diversity in the cybersecurity workforce, while helping students understand safe online behavior. Last year, Marshall was the first institution in West Virginia or Kentucky to receive funding for such a camp.