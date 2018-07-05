Marshall GenCyber Camp, July 8-13, seeks to inspire next generation of cyber professionals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – In an effort to inspire high school students from the region to pursue careers in the field of cybersecurity, Marshall University will host a weeklong residential GenCyber Camp July 8-13, thanks to a grant co-funded by the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation.

Students from West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland will be on Marshall’s Huntington campus learning the principles of digital forensics, information assurance and cyber criminology through a series of hands-on labs and projects. Courses at the camp will be taught by Marshall faculty, local high school faculty, instructors from the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C) and Capital High School JROTC.

Classes will be held in the state-of-the-art Digital Forensics Laboratory in the Weisberg Applied Engineering Complex, with off-campus trips scheduled throughout the week and evenings.

The goal of the camp is to increase interest in cybersecurity careers and diversity in the cybersecurity workforce, while helping students understand safe online behavior. Last year, Marshall was the first institution in West Virginia or Kentucky to receive funding for such a camp.