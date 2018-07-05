Former nurse Pleads Guilty to Obtaining Hydrocodone by Fraud

A Parkersburg woman pled guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Amie Nicole VanCamp, 36, entered her guilty plea to obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Parkersburg Police Department.

“A medical professional that succumbs to opioid addiction and diverts pain medication away from patients who need it is tragic, and unfortunately, not all that uncommon,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We will continue to work with DEA and our state and local law enforcement partners to prosecute cases like this as part of our efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.”

VanCamp was formerly employed as a staff nurse by Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg from 2014 until her termination on June 27, 2015. Part of her job at the hospital was administering medication to patients. She admitted that she became addicted to pain pills such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, and on several occasions took pills intended for patients for her personal use. She also admitted that she would fraudulently document that the medication had been dispensed to the patient. She specifically admitted that on June 23, 2015, she took two 5mg hydrocodone pills that were intended for a patient, and instead of dispensing the medication, kept the pills for her personal use and falsely documented in the patient file that the medication had been given to the patient.

VanCamp faces up to four years in federal prison when she is sentenced on October 1, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Clint Carte is responsible for the prosecution. United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., presided over the plea hearing.