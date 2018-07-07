Marshall School of Medicine establishes new urology department

Although the school of medicine and its faculty practice plan, Marshall Health, have been providing urology services since 2005 under the school’s department of surgery, the formation of a department means added opportunities for training and patient care.

“It is our hope that this expansion will pave the way for expanded urology services, clinical research opportunities and a urology residency program,” Shapiro said.

Urology services available through Marshall Urology include urologic oncology, benign prostatic hypertrophy, male voiding dysfunction, kidney stones, male and female urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, male infertility, men's urology and robotic surgery.

James C. Jensen, M.D., a professor, urologic oncologist and acting medical director of the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital, has been tapped to lead and grow the department as its first chairman. He has performed nearly 1,500 robotic kidney, bladder and prostate cancer procedures and was among the first 20 physicians in the nation to adopt robotic surgery as a full-time practice.

In addition to Jensen, Marshall Urology includes general urologist and professor Lawrence M. Wyner, M.D., who has practiced with Marshall since 2008 and welcomed Amjad H. Alwaal, M.D., to the practice in June.

Alwaal, a fellowship-trained general urologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of urology and director of genitourinary reconstruction and men’s health. Alwaal specializes in reconstructive urology including urethral stricture disease, prosthetics and trauma, male infertility, erectile dysfunction, male urinary incontinence and other benign diseases of the prostate. He is certified by the American Board of Urology.

He earned his medical degree from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before completing a residency in urology at McGill University in Montreal. Alwaal’s advanced training includes fellowships for clinical urology-erectile dysfunction, men’s health and genitourinary trauma and reconstructive surgery at the University of California, San Francisco, a world-renowned urology training center.

“Dr. Alwaal is an enormous asset to our medical community,” Jensen said. “He will add a high level of specialized urology care and men’s health services to the Tri-state.”

Marshall Urology, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, is located in the 20th Street Professional Building at 1115 20th Street, Suite 107, in Huntington. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-1900