Political Satire Comes to Charleston Stage

Here’s the show lineup for the week, beginning Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Upcoming shows and summer camps are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!

- “Shrek the Musical” - HART in the Park presents the musical based on the animated film at the Ritter Park Amphitheatre on July 5, 6, 7 and 8. Gates open at 7 p.m., “Disney’s Lion King Kids” begins at 7:30 p.m., “Shrek” beings at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children and senior citizens, groups of 10 or more are $10 each.

- “Footloose the Musical” - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents the show based on the film on July 4, 5, 6 and 7 at 8:15 p.m. at the Jenny Wiley Theatre at 121 Theatre Court in Prestonsburg, Ky.

- “Jungle Book KIDS” - Southern Coalition for the Arts presents the musical at the Logan High School Little Theater on July 5 at 5 p.m., July 6 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m., and on July 7 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. KIDS GET IN FREE! Adult tickets are $5! After the show, kids will be able to have a meet and greet with their favorite Jungle Book characters.

- “Signing Off” - a live stage play by Lawrence Burgess, is set in a dystopian 2020 West Virginia. Combining thriller, dark comedy, and political satire, “Signing Off” was recognized by West Virginia Writers, Inc. (“Twelve,” Screenplay Category, 2011). Mature discretion advised. It will be presented at The Capitol Theater at Resurrection Church at 123 Summers Street in Charleston on Friday, July 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 7 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 8 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. All tickets: $10. Tickets available at www.ticketstripe.com/signingoff01.

- Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties) For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit www.murderandmerriment.com.

_____________________________

UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

- “Peter Pan, Jr.” - Jenny Wiley Theatre will present the Junior version of the show based on the beloved book on July 19, 20 and 21 at 6 p.m. and July 21 at 2 p.m. at the Jenny Wiley Mainstage in Pikeville, Ky. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens.

- “Hairspray” - Jenny Wiley Theatre presents the beloved musical about Tracy Turnblad’s dreams of fame, and how she uses her newfound star power to promote equal rights. The show will be presented at the Amphitheatre in Prestonsburg, Ky., on July 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, Aug. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 109 and 11 at 8:15 p.m.

- “Disney’s Aladdin, Jr.” - The Aracoma Story presents the Junior version of the musical on July 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Chief Logan State Park in Logan, WV.

- “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” - The Charleston Light Opera Guild and the Clay Center present Disney's The Little Mermaid in the Maier Performance Hall at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on August 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2018 at 7:30 PM with matinees on August 5 and 12, 2018 at 2:00 PM.

- “Legally Blonde the Musical” - Paramount Players present the show at the Paramount Theatre in Ashland, Ky., on Aug. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18 for students, $25 for adults.

- “Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr.” - The Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg presents the Junior version of the Disney musical at 724 Market Street in Parkersburg, WV, on Aug. 3, 4, 10, 11 at 8:00 p.m. and Aug. 5 and 11 at 2:30 p.m.

———————————-

UPCOMING SUMMER CAMPS:

Paramount Players - “Living Truthfully, the Practice Behind the Art.” Art takes practice, and this class is designed to help students of all levels fine tune the art of acting. The class will have a heavy focus on acting schools of thought, various principles, character development, and exercises to hone acting to a sharper edge. Over the 8 week course students will learn how to connect with other actors on stage for a deeper and truer since of the character and story, as well as how to develop a sense for organic and natural acting. Being neither a beginner or advanced class, the goal will be to provide a safe environment to reach out and grasp new levels for all students. Come. Be relaxed. Learn along the way. Fridays - July 6, 13, 27, August 10, 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. This class is offered free of charge.

Theater Camp, for ages 5-11, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, July 2-20, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2248 Adams Ave., Huntington, with veteran director Eddie Harbert. Participants will perform the musical, "Magic Treehouse: Pirates at Half-Past Noon." Cost, $300, which includes scripts, crafts, T-shirts, cast pictures, individual pictures and certificates. Space is limited to 25 campers. To register, contact Harbert at 304-360-2749. There is a nonrefundable $25 registration fee due with each application. All camp fees must be paid by the first day of camp. Some scholarships are available.

Production Camp: The Addams Family Young@Part®, ages 7-18, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 9-13 and July 16-20, at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Performance will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 20. From audition to production, this camp takes you through every aspect of putting a show together. Singing, dancing, sets, costumes, makeup, developing characters, learning about lights, sound and who does what backstage. Cost, $425. Discounted price before May 31. Visit http://paramountartscenter.com.

Theater Camp, for ages 11-18, from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 16-Aug. 3, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2248 Adams Ave., Huntington, with veteran director Eddie Harbert. Participants will perform "Once on This Island, Jr." Cost, $300, which includes scripts, crafts, T-shirts, cast pictures, individual pictures and certificates. Space is limited to 25 campers. To register, contact Harbert at 304-360-2749. There is a nonrefundable $25 registration fee due with each application. All camp fees must be paid by the first day of camp. Some scholarships are available.

Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences - Performing Arts Camp: July 16 – July 20

(ages 10 – 18), Jr. Camp (ages 10 – 12), Sr. Camp (ages 13 – 18). Each of these Summer Camps is led by local, industry professionals. Students will develop, rehearse and perform Broadway style musical numbers, monologues and scenes as well as create prop and set pieces for a fun performance for family and friends in the Clay Center’s famous Maier Foundation Performance Hall! To reserve a spot call: 304-561-3570.

Alban Arts and Conference Center - Introduction to Playwriting with John Barton. This course will focus on teaching skills necessary to write a play: crafting a character, writing believable dialogue, creating conflict, and building a scene. There will be weekly assignments, in-class exercises, and some online discussion and support. Students will do script study, complete several writing exercises, and critique dialogue and scenes before writing their own original 10-minute play. Select plays will be read or performed at the end of the course. No experience necessary. Recommended ages 12 and up (Middle School / High School). Mondays 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alban through August 13. Class costs $200 if preregistered and $225 if you sign up the day of class. Register for class at ticketpeak.com/albanarts.