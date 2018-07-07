Jobs Report Beats Expectations

 Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 04:55 Updated 5 hours ago From the White House Office of the Press Secretary

NEW YORK, NY – In response to the latest jobs report released this morning, Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., issued the following statement:

“Once again, the jobs report has beat expectations as the booming Trump Economy picks up more steam. While economists expected an increase of 195,000 nonfarm payroll positions, the increase actually totaled 213,000 new jobs in the month of June. In addition, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the job growth numbers upward for the months of April and May, adding 37,000 new jobs to the economy. Furthermore, Hispanic unemployment hit an all-time record low at 4.6%, beating the prior record of 4.8% in October 2006. These data demonstrate that President Trump’s pro-growth, new-job policies are creating unprecedented growth in our economy and setting new employment records. As we head into the midterm elections, Democrats, especially those up for reelection in states that President Trump won in 2016, will have a very difficult time making the case that tax cuts and deregulation are bad for working families throughout America. The exact opposite is true. The Trump economy is merely getting started improving the lives of millions and millions of Americans and we must keep the momentum going by expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate this fall.”

