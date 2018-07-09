Fuel Leak not from Cabell Huntington Hospital Tank

The source of the gas-like odor that has plagued a portion of Ritter Park did NOT originate from a fuel storage tank at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

According to a news release, the facilities team determined that the tank was not the source.

CHH continues to cooperate with the Huntington Sanitary Board and WV DEP in troubleshooting the leak. CHH is excavating underground to pinpoint the leak's location, the news release state.