Fuel Leak not from Cabell Huntington Hospital Tank
According to a news release, the facilities team determined that the tank was not the source.
CHH continues to cooperate with the Huntington Sanitary Board and WV DEP in troubleshooting the leak. CHH is excavating underground to pinpoint the leak's location, the news release state.