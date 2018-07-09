Huntington Anticipates Ending Fiscal Year with Surplus

The City of Huntington appears on track to complete the 2017-2018 fiscal year with a surplus near of exceeding the approximately $734,500 surplus of the 2016-2017 fiscal year, according to Kathy Moore, finance director.

Ms. Moore provided the forecast during the administration and finance committee meeting prior to the July 9 council meeting.

As of May 31, which is 91% of the fiscal year, the city had an approximately $955,000 surplus based on $4.06 million in budget expenses and $4.97 million in revenue.