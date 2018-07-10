Most read
- Marshall School of Medicine establishes new urology department
- Fuel Leak not from Cabell Huntington Hospital Tank
- Huntington Anticipates Ending Fiscal Year with Surplus
- Marshall to partner with The Wild Ramp, offering Workplace Farm Share memberships to students, employees
- BREAKING ... Arrest Made in Altizer following Stand Off
- Ant Man & Wasp Tops the Weekend; Skyscraper Next Possible Blockbuster
- LAST IMAGES: Green & White Game... NFL Players Sign Autographs, Encourage Team
- Former nurse Pleads Guilty to Obtaining Hydrocodone by Fraud
Marshall to partner with The Wild Ramp, offering Workplace Farm Share memberships to students, employees
The program is a partnership between The Wild Ramp and Marshall’s Sustainability Department. This Community Supported Agriculture program allows members to receive seasonal vegetables from farmers throughout the region. Each bag contains approximately $25 worth of produce purchased by monthly subscription. A typical share contains about four or five different fresh fruits and vegetables with a local value-added product, along with a recipe. The types of produce vary based on what the farmers have available.
The Wild Ramp offers a month-to-month payment option or a discounted 12-week option. For the monthly option, payments need to be made the week prior to the next four-week period. Payment due dates are July 6, Aug. 3, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, and Oct. 26. Cost is $100 for four weeks.
Payments can be submitted at tinyurl.com/FourWeekFarmShare and must be made by the Thursday prior to the member’s first harvest pickup.
For more information, contact Amy White, sustainability coordinator at Marshall, by e-mail at parsons133@marshall.edu, or with questions regarding subscriptions to this new program, contact Lauren Kemp by e-mail at marketmanager@wildramp.org or by phone at 304-523-7267.