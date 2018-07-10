Most read
Marshall to host CyberPatriot Camp for middle and high school students
Students will have the opportunity to learn important skills in cyber safety and cybersecurity and participate in a mini-competition on Friday, July 27. No previous experience is necessary, other than an interest in cybersecurity.
Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering, said he believes this camp will be an excellent opportunity for students interested in the cybersecurity field to gain meaningful knowledge and learn important skills in cyber safety and cybersecurity.
Students can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cyber-patriot-camp-at-marshall-university-tickets-46579094325. The event is sponsored by Marshall’s College of Information Technology and Engineering. Contact Dr. Paulus Wahjudi, wahjudi@marshall.edu for further information.